Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target Cut to GBX 194

Ibstock (LON:IBST) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 194 ($2.55) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 267.88 ($3.52).

Get Ibstock alerts:

Shares of LON IBST traded down GBX 17.90 ($0.24) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 161.90 ($2.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 182.07 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The company has a market capitalization of $695.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.05.

Ibstock (LON:IBST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 18.30 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts expect that Ibstock will post 2162.0000633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Hudson purchased 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £20,528.34 ($27,003.87). Also, insider Chris McLeish purchased 30,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £74,565.06 ($98,086.11).

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.