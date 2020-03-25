ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ICF International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. 1,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.31. ICF International has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICF International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ICF International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

