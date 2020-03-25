Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2,381.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Icon were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Icon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Icon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.88. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

