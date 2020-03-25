IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Director Purchases $15,344.00 in Stock

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Director Richard J. Dahl bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,344.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,566.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IDA stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.83. 642,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,517. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDA. UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 52.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,757,000 after purchasing an additional 109,606 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

