IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of IDEX worth $59,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in IDEX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.36. 1,311,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,087. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.70.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

