IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,979 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.04% of IDEX worth $266,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after buying an additional 581,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 360.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after buying an additional 461,220 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $79,120,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in IDEX by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after buying an additional 194,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,581,000 after buying an additional 170,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.70.

IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

