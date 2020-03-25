IDEX (IDEX) Trading 13.8% Higher This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $667.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.02612268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00184715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 494,241,472 tokens. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.