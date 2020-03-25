IDEX Membership (IDXM) One Day Volume Hits $72.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for $72.97 or 0.01099061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $145,939.03 and $72.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000658 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.03 or 0.04187622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00066075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036978 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003503 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.