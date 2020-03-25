Ignis Market Cap Reaches $13.11 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and $1.26 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Indodax and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.02612268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00184715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, HitBTC, Indodax, Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.