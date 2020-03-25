IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $62.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,514,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,277. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $14,128,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.