IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NYSE INFO opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

