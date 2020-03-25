IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after acquiring an additional 981,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,857,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

