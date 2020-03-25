IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,084 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,001,000 after buying an additional 301,484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. 853,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,289,379. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

