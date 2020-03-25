IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,937 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter.

GLD traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.56. 224,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,790,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $159.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

