IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,892 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,557,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,039,300. The company has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

