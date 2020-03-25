IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after acquiring an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,949,000 after acquiring an additional 229,860 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.58. 12,305,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,729,037. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

