IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.07.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,944,136. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

