IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,130 Shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT makes up 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFRO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.63. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

About HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

