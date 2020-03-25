IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,122 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,343,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,699,000 after buying an additional 271,192 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 489,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,405,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,516,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 205,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 69,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 256,259 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.13. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

