IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,941,889,000 after purchasing an additional 550,509 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,324,663,000 after purchasing an additional 191,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,953,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,042,961,000 after purchasing an additional 56,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.52. 56,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The firm has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.72.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

