IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,855. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.57 and its 200-day moving average is $156.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

