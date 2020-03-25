IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,249,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $642,088,000 after purchasing an additional 110,282 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.61.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,033. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.33. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

