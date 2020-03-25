IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.46. 205,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,914,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average of $225.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.