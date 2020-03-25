IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VFH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.60. 165,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,332. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

