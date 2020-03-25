IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 153,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,326 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 179,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.