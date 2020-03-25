IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,668,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,847,468. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.16. The company has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

