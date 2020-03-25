IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,598,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after purchasing an additional 188,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,639,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,537,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,297 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

