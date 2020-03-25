IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.9% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,442,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,276,992. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

