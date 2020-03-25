IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 511,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,000,074. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

