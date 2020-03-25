IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 215.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,825 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. The stock had a trading volume of 80,526 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05.

