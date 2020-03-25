IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.20 Million in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 390,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.92. 14,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $296.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

