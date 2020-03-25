IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 888 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

Honeywell International stock traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,584. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

