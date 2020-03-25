IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 212.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,477 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 184,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,419 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.