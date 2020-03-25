IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,686,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.57. The stock had a trading volume of 621,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.55. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.45 and a 1 year high of $108.21.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

