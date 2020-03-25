IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after buying an additional 1,021,877 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after acquiring an additional 915,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after buying an additional 799,194 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,810,000 after buying an additional 1,311,739 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,347,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,063,000 after buying an additional 88,125 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 305,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,632,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $293.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.