IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. 7,183,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,694,676. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $208.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.