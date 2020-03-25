IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 134.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,607. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

