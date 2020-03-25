IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after buying an additional 49,165 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,686,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,130. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.95.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

