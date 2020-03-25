IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,063,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after buying an additional 151,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.44. The company had a trading volume of 225,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,777. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average of $169.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.