IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,796 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,704,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 437.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,806,000 after buying an additional 85,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.62. 109,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

