IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,342 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $750,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.86. The company had a trading volume of 580,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,908,471. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.60. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

