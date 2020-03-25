IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,806 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after buying an additional 251,476 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 216,568 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,388,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at $544,368.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 276,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.00%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

