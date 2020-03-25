IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,063,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $6.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.79. 25,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,909. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

