IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.77. 15,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,530,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

