IMA Wealth Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.75. 26,586,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,577,772. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

