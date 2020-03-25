imbrex (REX) Market Cap Reaches $109,468.85

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One imbrex token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Over the last week, imbrex has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. imbrex has a market capitalization of $109,468.85 and approximately $9.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get imbrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02598259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS. imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io.

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for imbrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for imbrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.