iMedia Brands (IMBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on iMedia Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.