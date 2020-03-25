IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 850 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IMI. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,071.43 ($14.09).

Shares of IMI traded up GBX 45.20 ($0.59) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,321,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 967.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,054.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total value of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $37,852.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

