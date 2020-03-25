Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 488.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 1,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,327. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Immunic worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

