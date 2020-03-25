Impax Environmental Markets plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:IEM)

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IEM stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 269 ($3.54). The stock had a trading volume of 369,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,234. Impax Environmental Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 271.46 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 361 ($4.75). The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 319.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

